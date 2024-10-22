It seems pretty clear by now that hardware innovation has changed track, focusing far more on offering new software-based features than ambitiously trying to reinvent the wheel year-after-year. Innovation has, in a way, become iteration, and whether it's the Galaxy Ultra, Pixel Watch, or Nothing Phone series, the annual launches are similar to each other to a fault, while most of the "new" is under the hood.

Still, many had been looking forward to a much broader redesign to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch series, a series that has in many ways introduced smartwatches to the masses and pretty consistently given you the best, most connected experience the category has to offer - if you own an iPhone that is.

But it wasn't. In many ways, the Apple Watch Ultra is the next natural innovation step in a different direction, and instead the Apple Watch Series 10 is again immensely impressive, like the Series 9 before it, and the Series 8 before that, and there are physical differences to highlight, but they are again not as big as many might have hoped for.

But as I said, there are a number of physical improvements here that further refine the same physical frame that you're familiar with. Our test specimen at 46 millimetres weighs 35 grams, a 10% reduction compared to the Series 9 at 45 millimetres, and as you can see there, the screen has also become larger. Bigger, thinner and lighter at the same time is a pretty solid upgrade, no doubt about it, and it's noticeable.

The display has also been improved and is now 416x496, which is also actually noticeable, especially because Apple has combined a larger chassis with a slimmer bezel along the edge that generally just feels more spacious to use. Is it the same as suddenly typing entire emails from the watch? No, of course not, but it feels more luxurious and that counts for something. The fact that it delivers 2000 NITS now is even better.

Slimmer, lighter, bigger should usually mean sacrificing battery life, but strangely enough, you don't. Yes, Apple still promises "all-day battery life", but we've actually found that the Watch Series 10 lasts about 15% longer than an equivalent Series 9. This means that sleeping with the watch on and then charging it in the morning is now even more seamless with Sleep Tracking throughout the night. In addition, the charging speed has been improved so the watch can hit 80% after just 15 minutes on its designated charger.

The same set of sensors are still hard at work here, working as they should. Heart rate, sleep apnoea, blood oxygen levels - there are a myriad of health features that sync seamlessly with the rest of the Apple ecosystem, and combined with broad notification support and reliable software all around, it's very, very hard to find anything concrete to complain about. Apple has also finally allowed music and media playback over the watch's speakers and added a 4-core Neural Engine for voice isolation to improve call quality from the watch.

It's all iteration after all - it's neither round, can charge via Qi, or gives you new physical buttons. It's not bad, not bad at all, but this is an Apple Watch and that means you can count on it like few other smartwatches on the market, while it can't help but feel a little too recognisable.

However, we have to recognise the persistence and determination to build a reputation and design philosophy a little at a time that consumers can always count on. If you love your Apple Watch Series 6 and have been looking for a potential upgrade, this will feel like a quantum leap in all the right ways, and maybe that's the way to look at it.