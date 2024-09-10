Apple Watch 10 and Ultra 2 have been unveiled

HQ

The rumours were true and the first of last evening's news from the Glowtime event was the Apple Watch Series 10, which is described as their thinnest watch ever with an even larger display and 18 hours of battery life.

In addition to this, a number of new features have been added which, as expected, are primarily about training and health. Among other things, Series 10 will be able to warn users about sleep apnoea, measure water temperature and be more durable than ever. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from September 20 and will cost $399.

Even Apple's beefiest watch gets an update with the new Ultra 2 model, which continues the "more of everything" mantra. In other words, significantly better performance and durability with a screen capable of up to 3000 nits, improved GPS, even more battery life (up to 72 hours in low power mode) and offline maps. But, like it or not, it comes at a price and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available from September 20 too for $799.

Are you keen on the Watch Series 10?