Apple Vision Pro to launch in the US next month

Apple is finally looking to get the Vision Pro headset into the hands of consumers, or at least consumers in the U.S. The technology titan has announced that the spatial computer headset will be debuting across the United States as soon as February 2, 2024, and that pre-orders for the device will be available from January 19, 2024.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

The Vision Pro is a system that is hoping to change how we use computers to work and connect together. It uses the visionOS operating system to blend digital content with the real world, while users can control and interact with the device using their eyes, hands, and voice. Whether the device will be able to achieve such a massive feat remains to be seen.

What we do know is that the Vision Pro will be retailing from the mega price of $3,499, and increasing in price depending on versions with larger built-in storage, and that consumers will also be able to splash cash on added extras, such as Optical Inserts for those who use glasses that range between $99 and $149.

In terms of when the rest of the world can get their hands on the Vision Pro, no wider release date has been announced by Apple as of yet.