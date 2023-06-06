Apple unveils Vision Pro

HQ

"One more thing". With these classic words, Tim Cook introduced one of the worst kept secrets of the year, Apple's AR platform, which they have chosen to call Vision Pro. A headset that you control using your voice and hands to manage and experience digital media - both at home and in the workplace. The software demonstration that followed gave examples of how Vision Pro can be used to experience film and photos like never before, or customise your digital workspace in a unique way. It will even be possible to use both the Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard to control inputs on your virtual screen in Vision Pro.

The headset has screens on both the outside and inside, which means that other people will still be able to see your eyes when using Vision Pro - something Apple calls Eyesight. The construction is all glass, metal and textile with a digital crown similar to the one found on the Apple Watch. The Vision Pro also has integrated speakers and will run for up to two hours on the portable battery. Perfect if you don't want to be tied to a fixed power source.

Inside is an M2 chip that works with the newly developed R1 chip to power Apple's latest operating system, visionOS - designed exclusively for spatial computing. Apple has also partnered with Disney to create unique experiences for the Vision Pro and, according to the company, the headset is the "most advanced home electronics product ever".

The price tag lands at $3,499, and the launch will take place next year.

What do you think about Apple's entry into AR? Does this seem interesting?