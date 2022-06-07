Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M2 chip and MagSafe

HQ

The MacBook Air will be Apple's first machine to receive the all-new M2 chip, Apple has revealed during its WWDC keynote. The machine has had a complete redesign, and is now just 11 millimetres thin, and weighs 1.2 kilograms.

The new display is 13.6 inches with smaller edges, and comes close to 500 NITS in brightness. There are also two Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging and a new charger with two USB-C ports that can charge the machine from 0-80% in 20 minutes.

It will be available in Silver, Space Grey, Starlight Gold and Midnight Blue in July. However, it will be $1199, which is slightly more expensive than the existing M1 MacBook Air at $999.