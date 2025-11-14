Apple unveils new iPhone pocket accessory

HQ

From $100 travel kits to $60 straps, Apple knows that its customers will pay a decent price for its own brand of accessories. They're a statement as much as they are used for their intended function, and the same is true for the new iPhone Pocket.

The accessory was designed by Issey Miyake, and comes in a long and short form. The shorter iPhone pocket is more like a quilted wrist strap, and costs $149.95, while the longer variant can go over your shoulder and will set you back $229.95.

The iPhone Pocket is a mini satchel for your iPhone, essentially. It doesn't offer much in terms of functionality, but as is the case with a lot of Apple accessories, it's soon to be an incredible fashion statement for those willing to part with $230.

Apple

