Apple unveils massive new CarPlay update through iOS 27

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Through WWDC, Apple has revealed one of its biggest update to the way CarPlay works in many years.

The headline the arrival of Siri AI, Apple's next-generation voice assistant. Unlike the current Siri, the new system is designed to understand context, remember previous requests and perform actions across multiple apps.

In a car, that means drivers can ask much more natural questions without having to specify every detail. For example, Siri AI could find information from messages, add destinations to a route or set reminders based on conversations, all through voice commands.

Apple Maps will gain improved heading detection and GPS accuracy, helping drivers more precisely determine their location and direction of travel. Music and podcast listeners are getting a welcome upgrade too. A new audio mini-player introduces audio scrubbing directly from the vehicle's touchscreen, allowing users to skip to specific points in a song or podcast without reaching for their phone. Apple is also promising improved wireless CarPlay reliability, addressing one of the most common complaints among users.

On the visual front, Liquid Glass will now also carry over, introducing including new widgets and Live Activities. Incoming calls, notifications and information widgets have also been redesigned to be less intrusive while driving.

It's currently unclear which countries will receive which Siri AI functions at launch, so stay tuned for more concrete news as we head towards the actual iOS 27 rollout this Autumn.