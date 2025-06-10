Apple unveils Liquid Glass software innovation

HQ

During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple took to the stage to reveal a host of information about what the future holds for its various devices. One of the big keywords this year was Liquid Glass, with this described as a new software innovation that aims to make iOS systems look even more expressive.

In a press release, Apple notes that Liquid Glass is a "beautiful new software design that makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful while being instantly familiar." This is while also being a translucent material that "reflects and refracts its surroundings, while dynamically transforming to help bring greater focus to content, delivering a new level of vitality across controls, navigation, app icons, widgets, and more."

Liquid Glass is set to make its grand debut on the now unified OS systems, all of which are set at the 26 marker, i.e. iOS 26 and macOS 26, and it's described as its "broadest design update ever." It will enable greater interaction with "the smallest elements users interact with every day," all while providing ways to update app designs, tab bars, sidebars, and this is across the entire Apple family too, be it phone, iPad, Mac, TV, Watch, and so on.

For those wondering when Liquid Glass will become available to all, it's expected to match Apple's typical release format and arrive sometime in September with the new major software update. The exact list of products that will support the software has yet to be confirmed.