Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone known as the iPhone Duo, with prices starting at £1,999

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During its annual autumn event last night, Apple officially unveiled a slate of new products. Granted, the range was quite small compared to prior years, as while the 18th generation of iPhone was shown off, as was the fifth generation of the base AirPods, the main dish was the announcement of Apple's first foldable smartphone.

This is known as the iPhone Duo and it's a tad different to the current iPhone design philosophy. For one, the closed body comes in a tight 5.4-inch shape where one side features a camera unit and the other a touchscreen and a small front-facing camera lens. When it's opened, however, and the two folded halves are connected, the screen shifts into a much larger 7.6-inch display, with this being a Super Retina XDR display. Both displays are also equipped with a new nano-texture to reduce glare and reflections, plus both clock in at 3,000 nits, feature ProMotion support, Always On elements, and will eventually support Apple Pencil too.

As for the technology behind the iPhone Duo, the system is powered by an A20 Pro chip, which can take advantage of the soon to be launched all new Apple Intelligence and Siri companion. We're even promised the longest battery life yet from an iPhone with the Duo, plus this device is mentioned to be the "fastest CPU in a smartphone" thanks to boasting a 20% increase in speed over the A19 Pro chip and a 35% overall leap in performance to last year's chipset.

Beyond this, the iPhone Duo retains the Ceramic Shield back to protect the device, while Ceramic Shield 2 offers three-times the usual scratch resistance for the front of the gadget. This is then on top of splash, water, and dust-resistance from the IP68 rating, with the hinge connecting the two folds being a 3D-printed module made from grade 5 titanium.

The camera module includes just two lenses (24MP and 48MP Fusion main lens, with the iPhone Duo able to record in 4K/120FPS and in Dolby Vision. The main Home Screen has been slightly redesigned to suit the foldable experience, with the dock now on the side of the device and not the bottom. Plus, Touch ID is supported with a fingerprint reader on the iPhone Duo's side, with Face ID lacking in this model.

As for the pricing, the iPhone Duo will be a very expensive smartphone, clocking in at a whopping £1,999 for the base 256 GB model. There will also be 512 GB and 1 or 2 TB, with these selling for £2,199, £2,599, and a staggering £3,199 respectively.

With pre-orders set to go live on October 16, will you be shelling out £3K for a new phone?