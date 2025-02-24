Apple unveils ambitious US investment plan: $500 billion in AI infrastructure and server facilities

HQ

The introduction of new and aggressive trade tariffs on imports to the United States from countries such as China has put in check many of the large technology companies that had initially congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the elections and on becoming the current President of the United States. These large companies have seen how this new policy puts their current profit margins at risk if they maintain the price for the end user. Some, such as Acer, have already announced a 10% price increase on their products, while others, such as Sony Group, have already announced that they will set up factories on American soil to avoid paying these tariffs.

Apple is another of those affected. Although the company develops its technology in California, most of its factories are located in China, which has put the board in a bind, and it has decided to take a long-term strategic position.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is pushing ahead with a plan to create up to 20,000 new jobs in the US over the next five years by building AI server facilities to power its own Apple Intelligence. The investment will be monstrous: roughly $500 billion. And thanks to this big deal, Apple will be able to get rid of the 10% tariff on its own imports from China.

"We are optimistic about the future of American innovation, and we are proud to build on our long-standing investments in the United States with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "We will continue to work with people and companies across the country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation."