Apple unveils AirPods Pro 3

Apple has just revealed the AirPods Pro 3 - the next generation of earbuds that takes the concept a serious step forward. The new model introduces several features that make it stand out, even in an already competitive market. Among the biggest upgrades is improved active noise cancellation, which Apple claims is twice as effective as in the previous AirPods Pro 2. Sound quality has also been enhanced, and the AirPods Pro 3 now carry an IP57 rating, giving them better protection against dust and water.

Another eye-catching feature is heart-rate monitoring, borrowed from the PowerBeats Pro. With this addition, the earbuds can be paired with the Apple Fitness app to track workouts - almost like having an Apple Watch for your ears. The AirPods Pro 3 are also equipped with Apple Intelligence, enabling real-time translation of conversations. How well this works in practice remains to be seen, but the potential here is massive.

Battery life has also improved, delivering eight hours with noise cancellation on and up to ten hours in transparency mode. The AirPods Pro 3 will hit store shelves on September 19, priced at 249 USD.

So, what earbuds are you using today - and will the AirPods Pro 3 be your next upgrade?