Apple unveils AirPods 4 and updates to both the Pro and Max Pro models

Having talked up the new watches, Apple quickly moved on to its popular headphones, showing off the new AirPods 4 and a range of updates to both the Pro and Max models.

For the luxury earphones, the updates are small, a range of new colours but perhaps most eagerly awaited, USB-C instead of Lightning port for charging. The price remains unchanged and the updated model goes on sale on September 20.

As for AirPods Pro, it introduces a range of new features, including an assistant for those with hearing difficulties, adaptive EQ and personalised sound profile.

Finally, AirPods 4 is being upgraded with better hardware and therefore better sound, or so they claim. The charging case comes with USB-C and together with the headphones offers up to 30 hours of battery life.

