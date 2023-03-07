Apple TV+'s Silo explores life in a toxic future

Just recently, we reported on the upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Ghosted, which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in an action-packed flick. But, that wasn't the only project that Apple TV+ had up its sleeve yesterday, as the streamer also released the teaser trailer for May's Silo.

This series explores life in a bunker that is said to protect its inhabitants from a hazardous and dangerous outside world. However, when people start dying mysteriously and others begin questioning their livelihood, shocking secrets begin to creep out of the woodworks.

While you can check out the teaser trailer for Silo below, expect a full trailer for the series in the coming weeks, as Silo will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on May 5.

