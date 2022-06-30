Apple TV+'s See to end with Season 3

HQ

One of the first TV series to launch with Apple TV+ was See, a show set in a post-apocalyptic future, where humans lost the ability to actually see, The show itself stars Jason Momoa, and quickly became one of the streaming services biggest hits, and ended up getting a second season, and in a few weeks, a third season as well.

But despite its success on Apple TV+, See is coming to the end of the road, as it has been revealed that the third season, which starts streaming on August 26, will actually be the final season of the show.

You can check out the trailer for Season 3 of See, which is regarded as the final chapter of the series, below.