Apple TV+'s next big film will look to explore the Blitz of London

Apple has presented the first glimpse at the big feature length offering it will have in store for Apple TV+ subscribers in the month of November. This will be a dramatic World War II film that looks to delve into the Blitz of London, a period of time where Axis forces continuously bombed the British capital.

The film is fittingly known as Blitz and is being directed by Steve McQueen, with Saoirse Ronan in the lead role as a mother who sends her nine-year-old son into the countryside to protect him from the bombings. The boy, played by Elliott Heffernan, decides he wants to return to his mother however, and embarks on a dangerous journey through a war-torn city.

Blitz will be coming to Apple TV+ on November 22 (with a limited theatrical run from November 1), and you can see the film's trailer and synopsis below.

Synopsis: "Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."