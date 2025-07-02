Apple TV+'s Neuromancer series is now filming

Apple has a plethora of great science-fiction shows, including the lavish Foundation, the gripping Dark Matter, the loing-running For All Mankind, the comedic Murderbot, and a variety of others. Soon, this will be expanding with an adaptation of author William Gibson's Neuromancer, something that should actually be closer than it is further away.

We say this because the streaming giant has now revealed that production is underway for the series. This has been confirmed in a short teaser video that gives us an early taste of the set for the Bar Chatsubo, a famous social hub where hackers and crooks like to gather.

Beyond this, we don't have any further fresh information to go on about this project, but we can now hope that if filming is underway there is a chance that Neuromancer arrives as soon as next year.