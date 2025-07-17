Apple TV+'s beloved children's series Stillwater returns in August

One of Apple TV+'s longest-running shows is actually a charming children's series based on a collection of kid-friendly books by author Jon J Muth. What is known in written form as Zen became Stillwater in animation, and that show has proven to be a pretty big hit among Apple's youngest viewers, so much so that it's about to enter into its fourth season.

Yep, as soon as August 1, Stillwater will be back with new episodes that "new adventures bring new opportunities to discover mindfulness." The trailer for the latest batch of episodes gives a teaser of what this will include, as you can see below.

HQ

For those wondering how Muth's Zen books became Stillwater, we had the luxury of chatting with the author back at Comicon Napoli earlier this year, and you can see that interview in full by heading over here.