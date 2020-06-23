Apple TV will support the Xbox Adaptive Controller

You're watching Advertisements

One of the finest initiatives of this console generation is Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is a peripheral that makes it possible for people with limited mobility to still play games and enjoy them. It has got a lot of support from different developers and publishers, and now Apple is officially onboard.

This was announced by Apple during the WWDC 2020 and will be implemented with the tvOS 14 update, which is generally believed to be launching during the autumn. Apple also confirmed that Apple TV is getting full support for the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2.

Thanks, Shacknews.