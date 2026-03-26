Apple TV shows off first glimpse of Soviet-themed For All Mankind spinoff Star City

There is a massive wealth of content available on Apple TV these days, with simply more and more projects being added on a weekly basis. To this end, with For All Mankind soon set to end, the creators are moving away from America's race to reach the stars to instead explore how the Soviets competed for such glory, all in the form of the spinoff series known as Star City.

Set to premiere on Apple TV on May 29, the show will introduce a new side to the story and explore how Soviet Russia formed its space programme with the intention of beating the US to the stars. Naturally, it will be a very different style of series, with a focus on the bloc architecture and harsh winter snows, and a team of scientists facing the pressure of a demanding government who will stop at nothing to beat the Americans.

So far, only a brief teaser for Star City has been shared, but you can see this below. A full trailer will likely make an appearance in May or late April, as we get closer to the premiere on May 29.