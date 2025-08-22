Apple TV+ is getting more expensive select markets

HQ

Apple TV+ is getting more expensive—again. As of August 21, 2025, Apple's streaming service now costs $12.99 per month in the U.S., up from $9.99. New customers face the change immediately, while existing subscribers will see the higher bill within the next 30 days.

Apple also confirmed that "select international markets" will see a similar hike, though the $99.99 annual plan and Apple One bundles (starting at $19.95/month) remain unchanged. Apple TV+ continues to stand out as the only major streaming service without a cheaper ad-supported tier.

This is the second major price jump in less than two years—the last one came in October 2023, also a $3 hike. The timing is notable: the announcement lands just one day after Apple dropped the trailer for season four of its flagship series The Morning Show, and amid reports that the company may not renew its Friday Night Baseball deal with Major League Baseball.

Still, Apple TV+ is riding a wave of critical success. Ted Lasso is officially returning for a fourth season, Severance leads the 2025 Emmy race with 27 nominations, and freshman hit The Studio broke records with 23 nods. Add in acclaimed originals like Slow Horses, Shrinking and Chief of War, plus Oscar-caliber films such as Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon, and Apple is clearly positioning its streamer as prestige-first—even if subscribers have to pay a little more for the privilege.

Are you an Apple TV+ subscriber?