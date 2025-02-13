Apple TV+ now available for Android

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Right now the Apple TV+ app is finally available for Android devices worldwide, downloadable from Google Play. Something that was long overdue. In addition to several popular series such as CODA, Ted Lasso and Severance, the app also provides access to Major League Soccer, and subscriptions are easily managed through the Google Play account.
Apple has redesigned the app from the ground up to provide a more intuitive experience for Android users and includes expected features such as 'continue watching' and 'watchlist'. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial for new users, for those Android users keen to try it out.
Will you get Apple TV+ for Android?