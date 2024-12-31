Apple TV+ is going free this weekend

HQ

While Apple TV+ has some high quality shows like Severance, Silo, Slow Horses, and more, it has never been seen as the most popular streamer around. Now, though, it's looking to build its audience with a free weekend for people around the world.

From the 3rd of January to the 5th, you can log into Apple TV+ on any device that can use the streaming service. You only need an Apple ID to be able to log in as well, and stream whatever shows or movies you've been missing out on.

Unfortunately, this doesn't fall on the same time as the Severance Season 2 premiere, so if you want to stick around and watch that, you'll have to wait until it releases, and keep a subscription going.

What do you think of Apple TV+?