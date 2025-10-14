Apple TV+ is being rebranded

HQ

Apple TV+ is undergoing a rebrand, but isn't actually changing too much. The six-year-old streamer will henceforth be known just as Apple TV (which is, from my own research, what everyone called it anyway).

"Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," Apple said in a press release concerning the release of F1 on the streaming service (via Variety). Apple didn't respond to requests for further comment.

It isn't entirely new for streamers to change names over time. Take a look at HBO Max, for example. It feels like every other week Warner Bros. takes a look at the logo, name, or something else for the streamer and wants to switch it up.

Apple TV+ or Apple TV as we'll now be calling it began back in November 2019 and has since impressed viewers with shows and movies featuring big stars. Despite consistent A-list casts, Apple TV feels like it has come into its own in recent years with hits like Severance, Slow Horses, and The Studio.