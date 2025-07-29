Apple TV+ drops trailer for harrowing wildfire drama The Lost Bus

HQ

Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass returns with The Lost Bus, a gripping, fact-based drama about a school bus caught in one of America's deadliest wildfires. Matthew McConaughey stars as a desperate driver trying to escape the flames, aided by a courageous teacher played by America Ferrera. Together, they fight to save 22 schoolchildren from a blazing inferno.

The story is inspired by real events and based on Lizzie Johnson's acclaimed book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire. The screenplay was penned by Greengrass and Brad Inglesby (Mare of Easttown), who also serves as a producer alongside Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Comet Pictures).

The Lost Bus will have its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival before debuting exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 3. The newly released trailer promises a raw, nerve-shredding viewing experience that may very well become one of this fall's most intense and emotional releases.