Apple TV app launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series on November 10

Microsoft has announced that its offering of streaming services on Xbox consoles will be expanding soon, as the Apple TV app is coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series on November 10.

The app will allow players to access Apple TV+ content, such as Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, The Morning Show, and Servant and Tehran. Players will also have access to all of the TV shows and movies they have previously purchased from Apple.

PlayStation players haven't been left in the dark, however, as the app will also be coming to the PS4 and PS5 on November 12.