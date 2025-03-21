Apple TV+ announces Severance will return for a third season

HQ

We've been expecting news on this front for a while, considering the critical acclaim that has surrounded the second season of Severance and the decent viewer figures, despite Apple TV+'s overall struggles...

But it's now official, the drama series Severance, which today offered up its Season 2 finale, will be back for a third season. This has been affirmed in a short trailer that you can see below.

We don't yet have any additional information about the show's eventual return, other than the assumption that the main cast will all be reprising their roles. It's also unclear when Apple hopes Severance will return to its streamer, but many hope for as soon as 2026, and not a wait that was as long as between the first two seasons.