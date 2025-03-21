English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Severance

Apple TV+ announces Severance will return for a third season

It looks like we can expect more from the severed floor at Lumon Industries.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been expecting news on this front for a while, considering the critical acclaim that has surrounded the second season of Severance and the decent viewer figures, despite Apple TV+'s overall struggles...

But it's now official, the drama series Severance, which today offered up its Season 2 finale, will be back for a third season. This has been affirmed in a short trailer that you can see below.

HQ

We don't yet have any additional information about the show's eventual return, other than the assumption that the main cast will all be reprising their roles. It's also unclear when Apple hopes Severance will return to its streamer, but many hope for as soon as 2026, and not a wait that was as long as between the first two seasons.

Severance
Apple TV+

Related texts



Loading next content