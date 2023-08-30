Apple to unveil iPhone 15 in a couple of weeks

HQ

It's hardly a surprise as Apple tends to host an Apple Event pretty much every September to announce the latest line of iPhone systems, but this has once again happened, as now the enormous technology company has revealed that we can look forward to another event on September 12.

While Apple hasn't actually announced what will be shown off in the event, it's an open secret that the next generation of iPhone will be unveiled, with this being the iPhone 15 line-up, alongside a new generation of Apple Watches being present.

As for exactly when the event will take place, Apple will be live streaming from Apple Park in San Francisco on September 12 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.