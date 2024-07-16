Apple to tell us all about Silo: Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con

HQ

If you've been eagerly holding your breath for more information about the second season of Silo, we have some good news for you. The Apple TV+ drama series will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year, where cast members will be on-site for a panel sharing insights about the show.

It will be on July 27 to be exact when the panel is hosted, with Rebecca Ferguson, Common, and Hugh Howey all present to talk about the returning series. We're told that "exclusive insights" will be on offer, and that the panel will be moderated by former Mythbuster Adam Savage.

While it hasn't been confirmed, a panel and focus of this size could suggest that a trailer will be shared as well as a release date for this coming batch of episodes.