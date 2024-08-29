Apple to showcase iPhone 16 in two weeks

HQ

It's almost a year since the iPhone 15 was launched and that means that, in the usual, expected order, there will be a new phone from Apple soon. An invitation has been sent out to the press and influencers for the next big Apple event called "It's Glowtime", which will take place in Cupertino on September 9. In other words, in just under two weeks.

Apple is expected to unveil the next series of iPhone models, which according to reliable rumours will be equipped with the A18 chipset. But the iPhone 16 is also expected to grow in size, at the very least the Pro and Pro Max models getting this treatment too, which are said to have a 0.2-inch larger screen and a brand new "capture" button connected to the camera - for faster image capture.

New AirPods are also said to appear during the event along with more AI, iOS 18 and possibly even a sneak peek of the Watch 10 series along with the Watch Ultra 3. Exciting for all Apple fans and we will of course report on the news. As usual, the event will also be streamed from Apple's own website or YouTube.

Which of this autumn's Apple news are you most looking forward to, or hoping to see?