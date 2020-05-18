Apple to re-open retail stores this week

You watching Advertisements

Apple has published an open letter

to its customers, signed by the head of retail, Deirdre O'Brien. In the statement, Apple details its plans of re-opening its retail stores outside of China, while all stores in China to the knowledge of Gamereactor have already been opened.

And while the letter opens with directing attention at Apple's effort to secure improved health in the form of 30 million masks and 10 million face-shields, there is no doubt that Apple is happy to announce its return:

"As of today, nearly 100 of our stores globally have been able to open their doors to our customers again. We wanted to share a bit about how we're carrying forward our commitment to care: how it's informing our decision making, the significant steps we're taking to keep everyone who visits one of our stores safe, and the ways in which our stores will look a little different."

Apple has taken additional steps to ensure the safety of its staff:

"In every store, we're focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one on one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store. We're also taking some additional steps in most places. Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don't bring their own. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID 19. Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas."

Apple has with this action managed to show itself as a caring employer while at the same time ensuring that the customers can still purchase their desired i-product.