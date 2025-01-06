Apple to pay $95 million in Siri listening lawsuit

HQ

Our phones are listening to us. It might have once sounded like a line from a conspiracy theorist, but it may just be true, as shown by a recent lawsuit, in which some Apple users alleged that Siri was listening in and eavesdropping on them without permission.

It was also alleged that Apple was using this information and giving it to advertisers. The tech firm denies any wrongdoing and the claims from those suing the company. Claimants maintain that the virtual assistant Siri was activated without any input from them, which led to information being recorded without their consent.

This class action lawsuit is currently taking place in court in Northern California, the same court where another lawsuit has been filed against Google for listening in through its devices. Apple has previously paid out almost a billion dollars in the last 12 months for slowing down iPhones in the US and from a class action suit led by Norfolk County Council in the UK.

Apple does have the opportunity to settle the Siri lawsuit, which would allow it to deny any wrongdoing. However, we'll have to see if the iPhone creator is willing to fight this case any further.

