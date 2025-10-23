Apple to launch horizontal & vertical foldable phone, alongside 20th anniversary iPhone within 3 years

HQ

Apple seems committed to trying out new form factors with its flagship iPhone, but it can't quite seem to decide what will be the permanent future of the iPhone. At least, that's if recent reports are to be believed, as they claim Apple will be using three different form factors in as many years.

As reported by yeux1122 and caught by Wccftech, Apple is apparently gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. This phone will reportedly have horizontal folding, and will unfurl to be the size of the iPad mini or thereabouts.

The 2027 iPhone is likely to be a 20th anniversary model, featuring a zero-bezel design which is apparently shaped like a flat candy bar, as well as an OLED display bending around all four edges, full utilization of under-display technology, and a crater-shaped light diffusion layer.

Then, the next year brings about a vertical folding iPhone, which is more clamshell-like, with an external display for notifications and curves on all four edges around the hinge so the crease blends seamlessly.

Which of these iPhones would you want to buy?