Apple to bring about first touchscreen MacBook in late 2026/early 2027

Apple looks like it's soon going to be ditching the mini LED screens of its MacBook Pro laptops, and will soon adopt an OLED screen. Also, it is believed that the tech giant will be offering a notchless touchscreen with this new MacBook, too.

This report comes via Bloomberg, which states that while Apple had been resilient to the idea of a touchscreen on its MacBook Pro models for some time, a lot can change in a few years and the technology seems to allow for touchscreens now.

However, it is noted that both the touchscreen and OLED are going to come at a hefty cost increase for the new M6 chipset MacBook Pro models. We'll find out what that cost will be in some time, as they're not expected to arrive until late 2026 or early 2027.

