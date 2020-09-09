Apple teases new Apple Watch with "Times Flies" livestream event

You're watching Advertisements

Rumours of a new Apple Watch have been lingering, although some sources suggest that we will also see a new iPad Air. The iPad Air 4 will be a more budget-friendly version of the iPad Pro, but with no bio authentication built into the home button, and no face ID either. Rumours say fingerprint ID will be used instead.

The event, which teases a new Apple Watch revealed with its title "Time Flies," is scheduled for September 15 at 1pm EST.

Normally iPhones will be presented in early September, but production has been hindered due to Covid-19, so we are also expecting news on the iPhone 12 too which features the new A14 Bionic chip, OLED display, and 5G connection.

While very few details have been leaked in regards to the new Apple Watch, iPhone 12 is rumored to have 5.4" displays for the normal version, and 6.1" for the Max version. The iPhone 12 Pro will have 6.1" display as well, and the Pro Max 6.7", 120 Hz, and triple rear cameras.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is said to be replaced, and the top tier Watch models will have Blood Oxygen sensors.