Apple stops providing support on X

HQ

Customer service at Apple has stopped support on X and users with problems or questions about the service have instead started to be directed to the online self-help pages. The changes come in the wake of rumours that up to 150 employees have left Cupertino, people who previously worked exclusively on customer service related to X and YouTube.

One of the sources who spoke to Macrumors had this to say:

Human support on the Apple Support Community will continue temporarily amid the transition to phone support. Responses to comments on videos uploaded to the Apple Support channel on YouTube appear to have stopped.

In short, it seems that earlier rumours that Apple would stop supporting Twitter (now X) and YouTube were true. However, whether or not Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform accelerated the process is unknown.