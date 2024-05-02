Apple shows off the first look at its Jake Gyllenhaal-led drama

Apple TV+ seems to be in its golden era of greenlighting and releasing new shows and films, as the streamer seems to be debuting something new on a near-weekly basis these days. In the spirit of this, Apple has revealed and shown off the first look at its upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal-led crime-drama series Presumed Innocent.

As the name implies, the show sees Gyllenhaal starring as a man suspected of a crime. He plays the role of Chicago's chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who upon being suspected of a heinous crime struggles to hold his life, marriage, and family together.

The story is based on the novel of the same name, and the full synopsis can be seen here: "Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

Presumed Innocent will debut on Apple TV+ on June 12, and you can see the trailer below.