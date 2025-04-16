Apple shows off first look at upcoming drama Smoke

Apple has become quite proactive when it comes to sharing information about its upcoming movies and series on Apple TV+. This is why we're familiar with May's Murderbot and Fountain of Youth, and also June's Stick and the newly revealed Smoke.

This drama follows a detective and an arsonist investigator who are working around the clock to find and stop two serial arsonists. Smoke is said to be inspired by a true story, and has been created by Dennis Lehane, with plans for the series to debut on the streamer on June 27 with a two-episode premiere, all before new episodes arrive weekly until August 8.

As per the cast, Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett headline as the arson investigator and the detective, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

You can see the official synopsis for Smoke below, as well as a few images from the show. Expect a trailer to debut around a month before it premieres, so likely in May.

"Inspired by true events, 'Smoke' follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists."