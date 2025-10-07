Apple shifts focus from Vision Pro to smart glasses

HQ

The notoriously pricey Vision Pro hasn't exactly become the blockbuster success Apple hoped for. In fact, the project has largely faded into the background as other company priorities have taken over. According to new reports, Apple is now changing its strategy — rather than doubling down on the Vision Pro, the company is said to be pausing development and redirecting efforts toward a pair of smart glasses.

Sales of the Vision Pro have been underwhelming, with analysts blaming the high price tag. Consumers simply haven't bought into Apple's mixed-reality vision at the pace the company anticipated. Instead, Apple is reportedly working on an internal project known as "N50," slated for release within two years. These glasses are expected to feature cameras, microphones, and voice control, but no built-in display — essentially a direct rival to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Apple isn't abandoning the Vision Pro entirely, but the focus shift suggests the company sees greater mass-market potential in smart glasses than in a prohibitively expensive premium headset.