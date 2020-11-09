Apple severs ties with supplier Pegatron

You're watching Advertisements

Apple seems to be willing to change its somewhat tattered reputation when it comes to working conditions, as it has recently cut off one of its largest suppliers, Pegatron. This was after it came to light that the Taiwanese company had factories in China, whom had been falsifying paperwork as a means to cover code of conduct violations. This is according to Bloomberg.

This means that while they may continue to make components for the iPhone 12, they will be cut off from bidding on new products. However, the person responsible for the program has been fired.

Apple said: "We have a rigorous review and approval process for any student worker program, which ensures the intern's work is related to their major and prohibits overtime or night shifts. Pegatron misclassified the student workers in their program and falsified paperwork to disguise violations of our Code, including allowing students to work nights and/or overtime and in some cases to perform work unrelated to their major."

Pegatron has released a statement, which states: "Upon discovery of this non-compliant activity, we immediately took the student workers off production lines and worked with our customer and third-party experts to make appropriate arrangements for them to return to their homes or schools with proper compensation alongside all necessary support and care."