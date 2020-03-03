Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Apple settles lawsuit regarding it throttling older phone models

Apple has settled a lawsuit regarding the company's widely-known throttling of older phone models to sell new ones.

After being accused of slowing down older phone models on purpose, Apple has agreed to a settlement, forcing them to pay $25 per phone to compensate for their attempt at forcing consumers to upgrade to new phones according to Reuters.

This could end up costing Apple up to $500 million, as the approval of the San Jose District Court is just a formality.

The total cost of the lawsuit will vary depending on how many people end up suing, as only US citizens with 6, 7 or SE series models than used iOS 10.2.1 as well as a few cases of 7 and 7 Plus units that used 11.2 are eligible given use before 21st of December 2017, but the settlement does set $310 million as the minimum amount.

Similar cases have happened in Europe as France fined Apple $27 million just last month.

Apple settles lawsuit regarding it throttling older phone models


Loading next content