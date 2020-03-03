Apple settles lawsuit regarding it throttling older phone models

After being accused of slowing down older phone models on purpose, Apple has agreed to a settlement, forcing them to pay $25 per phone to compensate for their attempt at forcing consumers to upgrade to new phones according to Reuters.

This could end up costing Apple up to $500 million, as the approval of the San Jose District Court is just a formality.

The total cost of the lawsuit will vary depending on how many people end up suing, as only US citizens with 6, 7 or SE series models than used iOS 10.2.1 as well as a few cases of 7 and 7 Plus units that used 11.2 are eligible given use before 21st of December 2017, but the settlement does set $310 million as the minimum amount.

Similar cases have happened in Europe as France fined Apple $27 million just last month.