Apple sets an October premiere date for The Last Frontier

This October, one of the big projects that will be coming to Apple TV+ is a series that sees what happens when a plane full of violent criminals crashlands in remote Alaska, seeing this crazed crooks go on a rampage, leaving a lone U.S. marshal tasked with rounding them up and putting them back in chains.

It's known as The Last Frontier, and it's a series that will be debuting on October 10. We now know this as a fact as a date reveal trailer for the series has arrived, giving us a taste of the crash and what eventually will follow.

As for the cast who will appear in this series, it will be led by Jason Clarke with Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard also appearing, with the project written by Clarke, Laura Benson, Glenn Kessler, Albert Kim, Jon Bokenkamp, and Richard D'Ovidio, with Extraction's Sam Hargrave attached as the director.

Check out the date reveal trailer below.