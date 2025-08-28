Apple sets a date for its autumn 2025 event

HQ

It's that time of the year again where Apple fans all prepare to meet the latest slate of devices coming from the technology giant. This year, the big autumn event, which is traditionally where Apple unveils the next batch of iPhones, will happen on September 9 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, all at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As usual, Apple hasn't actually revealed what it will be presenting at this show, but the tag line for the event this year is regarded as "awe dropping". As for what we should expect, the iPhone 17 range is almost a given, as is a fresh glimpse at iOS 26, which should roll out in full soon after the live event.

There is a chance for additional new hardware, perhaps in the Apple Watch or the AirPods departments, but again we won't know for a fact until the event itself as Apple never reveals the tricks up its sleeves until the event actually kicks off.

