Apple rumored to announce five products next week

HQ

The upcomming product reveal from Apple, called "Apple Event" will feature at least five products accoring to Bloomberg, including a new low-tier MacBook.

These products will most likely have a affordable phone, previously SE, now E-version of the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17E, at around $600, while a new entry-level MacBook is also expected with new colour options, thus the vibrant logo.

M4 chips are expected to be found in new iPad Airs, while M5 chips could be the upgrade expected for the MacBook Air, and Pro/MAX M5 chips will be for MacBook Pro. Rumours are also circling around a new Studio Display, as well as a much needed Mac Studio refresh.