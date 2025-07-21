Apple reportedly unsatisfied with iPhone Fold

HQ

Apple's engineers aren't currently satisfied with the latest round of iPhone Fold designs, according to reports. As Apple looks to finally enter the folding phone space, it is seeking to stand out from its competition.

However, as noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there are fears that the iPhone Fold will emulate other folding phones rather than evolve from them. The latest design reportedly follows that of the Galaxy Z Fold, which is already on the market.

Also, there are concerns regarding the crease in the display, which is a common complaint with folding phones. Apple wishes for its iPhone Fold to be thinner and sleeker than products already offered, without the same complaints.

2026 is still the earliest we'll see the iPhone Fold. However, if these design woes continue, it is possible that the launch could be pushed back. Apple usually prides itself on raising the bar when it comes to phone designs, and so it's unlikely to release a half-baked product.

