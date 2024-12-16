Apple reportedly to release thinner and foldable iPhones

HQ

Apple is expanding its range of iPhones to boost growth. While the iPhone is synonymous with mobile devices in 2024, it seems that Apple simply wishes to have a greater share of the market, introducing some new products to boost interest.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the first step in this plan is introducing a thinner iPhone. This is more of a scaled-back iPhone, and will cost you less than a Pro model thanks to there being a slightly less impressive camera.

The foldable devices have apparently been in the works for years. Apple has a larger device which is meant to be a laptop replacement, and another which is the smaller, foldable phone. The phone will release in 2026 by the sounds of things, with the thinner iPhone launching next year.

Would you buy either of these phones?

