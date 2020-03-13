Apple reopens all 42 of its stores in China

Apple has decided to reopen all 42 of its stores in China, with the news confirmed by both Bloomberg and Reuters, who state that Apple's stores have slowly reopened over time, ending with the last four stores opening their doors to the public today.

This makes for a one-month-long period of enforced closure, and as Apple's third-largest market, this has been felt as only 500,000 iPhones have been sold over that time, while normally the company would expect to sell roughly 1 million phones in the same period.

This could be an indication of what other countries should expect, as coronavirus spreads across Europe.