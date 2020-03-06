Apple rejects coronavirus apps by non-official sources

As the attention of the world is aimed at the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of app makers have seen a gap in the market and the chance to make some money.

While mostly thought to be a rumour, app developers have disclosed to CNBC that Apple is indeed taking swift action against apps centred around the outbreak but without the credentials of being by official Health Organizations.

The apps don't even make it to the review phase and are outright rejected according to four developers whom CNBC interviewed. Even apps that use official sources like WHO are rejected. The rejection had been confirmed by an Apple employee over the phone.

It seems Apple goes a long way to avoid false information and spam. But also Google has used a hidden term that denies app that "capitalize on a natural disaster" or "profit for a tragic event with no discernible benefit to the victims". Like our American colleagues, we couldn't find any Coronavirus related apps on Google Play either.