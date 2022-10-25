Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Apple raises prices on its subscriptions

Apple TV+, Music, and One have all been affected.

Inflation is soaring and we've seen this affecting the prices of products and subscriptions services of all kinds. This has now had the effect of forcing Apple to raise prices on several of its subscriptions quite substantially. Here in the UK it will affect Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+. The new monthly prices can be found below and the old prices in brackets.

Apple TV+: £6.99 (£4.99)

Apple Music: £10.99 (£9.99)

Apple One: £16.95 (£14.95)

Prices for Apple Arcade remain unchanged and likewise iCloud retains its current prices.

Will you be continuing to pay for Apple's services?

