Apple presents its first carbon-neutral Mac

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the new slate of iMac computers that Apple unveiled, and now today, we can add to this by turning your attention to a new Mac Mini too. This Mac Mini isn't much different to its predecessors in a lot of technological senses but it does have them beat in one major area: its environmental impact.

This Mac Mini is the first of its kind to be completely carbon-neutral. It's made of 50% recycled content, 100% recycled aluminium, 100% gold plating in its circuit boards, 100% recycled rare earth metals, and runs on 100% renewable electricity. All this culminates in a device that has an 80% reduction in carbon footprint over its predecessors, something aided by entirely fibre-based packaging, and catapulting Apple closer to its 100% carbon-neutral goal by 2030.

This computer will also feature an M4 Pro chip, has 16GB of memory, uses Thunderbolt 5 ports and can be connected to multiple displays at once, all while targeting a starting price of $599 with plans to launch on November 8 with pre-orders now available. That's certainly a lot of bang for your buck!