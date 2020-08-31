Cookies

Apple pays $9,750,000 in PowerBeats 2 lawsuit

If you had issues with your headset, you can claim a refund now.

Apple was sued back in 2017 with regards to the Beats by Dre PowerBeats 2 headphones. The problem was that they had a fault that caused them to drain. Thus, Apple was sued for misrepresenting battery life as well as the wireless headset's ability to be sweat and water-resistant, as well as not repairing nor replacing non-working units within the warranty period.

A settlement was agreed upon by both Apple and the plaintiffs, resulting in a check for $ 9.75 million. Apple has been accused of settling to avoid litigation but has, of course, denied this.

While almost $10 million dollars sounds like a lot, court fees and attorneys fees have to be paid first, and claims are limited to one per household. As it is still possible to sign up for a claim for several more months, no-one knows for sure how many people will have to split whatever scraps are left.

The lawsuit has its own website where claims can be made www.wirelessearphonessettlement.com

